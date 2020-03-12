SWANZEY — One day after a post on the Monadnock Regional Middle/High School's Facebook page stated that a student had been tested for the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19, Superintendent Lisa A. Witte said the youth had, in fact, just been screened for the illness.
In addition, although the post said the student had been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days, the student was told to stay home and self-monitor for five, Witte wrote in a letter to community members Thursday.
"We understand the importance of not only sharing accurate information, but also sharing information in a way that is sensitive to those impacted," Witte wrote in the letter, which she sent to The Sentinel Thursday evening. "In the hours following our initial communication, dated March 11th, and with communication and permission from the student's parent, I am now able to share with you that the original report of a student being tested for respiratory symptoms that could be connected to Coronavirus was incomplete."
Thursday's closure of the middle/high school for additional cleaning and disinfecting "was done out of an abundance of caution," Witte wrote.
School is scheduled to be in session Friday.
In her letter, Witte urged people to practice good habits to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses like coronavirus, including frequently washing hands; staying home when ill; covering one's mouth and nose when sneezing and coughing; steering clear of close contact with someone who is sick; not sharing food, drinks or utensils; and disinfecting surfaces that are commonly touched.