SWANZEY — A student from Monadnock Regional Middle/High School is being tested for novel coronavirus COVID-19, according to a post on the school's Facebook page.
The student was dismissed from school and went to the hospital with respiratory symptoms Wednesday, the post says. The results of the student's COVID-19 test are still pending.
The school has asked the student to remain in self-quarantine for 14 days — the time needed for coronavirus symptoms to present. There is no need for other students and staff to be isolated at this time, the post says, citing advice from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
As a further precaution, the school will be closed Thursday to allow for thorough cleaning and disinfection, the post says.
Superintendent Lisa Witte was not immediately reachable for comment Wednesday afternoon.
There were five positive cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire as of Wednesday. Two of those cases, both in Grafton County, have been confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Health officials recommend that people who are feeling ill with a fever or mild flu-like symptoms should stay at home. They also stress the importance of practicing preventive measures such as:
*Washing your hands frequently
*Avoiding close contact — being within 6 feet — of someone who’s sick
*Disinfecting frequently touched surfaces
*Covering your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough
Coronavirus — and all respiratory illnesses — are spread from person to person through droplets such as those expelled when sneezing or coughing.