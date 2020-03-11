SWANZEY — A student from Monadnock Regional Middle/High School was screened for novel coronavirus COVID-19, according to Monadnock Superintendent Lisa A. Witte.
The student was asked to stay home for five days and monitor themselves for additional symptoms, Witte wrote in a letter to community members Thursday.
A post on the school's Facebook page Wednesday said the student had been tested for the disease and been asked to remain in self-quarantine for 14 days — the time needed for coronavirus symptoms to present.
Those points were incorrect, Witte wrote Thursday.
As a further precaution, the school was closed Thursday to allow for thorough cleaning and disinfection, the post says.
There were five positive cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire as of Wednesday. Two of those cases, both in Grafton County, have been confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Health officials recommend that people who are feeling ill with a fever or mild flu-like symptoms should stay at home. They also stress the importance of practicing preventive measures such as:
*Washing your hands frequently
*Avoiding close contact — being within 6 feet — of someone who’s sick
*Disinfecting frequently touched surfaces
*Covering your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough
Coronavirus — and all respiratory illnesses — are spread from person to person through droplets such as those expelled when sneezing or coughing.
This article has been changed to include updated information from Monadnock Superintendent Lisa A. Witte.