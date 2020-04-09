PETERBOROUGH — In line with guidance by state and federal health officials to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, Monadnock Community Hospital is recommending all staff and patients wear facial coverings in any public setting at the main hospital or satellite offices where social distancing is difficult.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently began urging people to wear cloth facial coverings whenever they’re in public places where it’s tough to stay six feet from others — particularly in areas seeing significant community-based transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19.
The agency cited studies showing people can spread the novel coronavirus before displaying symptoms, and many of those who are infected remain symptom-free. Members of the general public are urged to wear cloth coverings because surgical masks and N95 respirators are needed by medical professionals and first responders.
Any patient who arrives at Monadnock Community Hospital facilities without a mask will be given one to wear throughout their time there, the Peterborough hospital said in a news release Tuesday. The hospital also reminds people that outpatient visitors should be limited to a single healthy adult, who can be accompanying a minor or a patient who requires assistance.
Like Monadnock Community Hospital, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health cited the CDC’s recommendation in announcing Monday that anyone coming to one of its facilities — including Cheshire Medical Center in Keene — must wear a cloth mask.
People can either bring their own masks or one will be provided, according to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock website.
At a news conference Tuesday, State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said cloth masks are meant to protect other people from the wearer but are not designed to prevent the wearer from becoming infected, as is the case with personal protective equipment like an N95 mask.