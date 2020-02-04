Monadnock at Home is now an official program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire, according to a news release from the latter Monday.
The Manchester-based nonprofit agency has been a partner of Monadnock at Home since its inception in 2010.
Monadnock at Home, which will keep its name, provides seniors with the support and practical means to live and thrive in their homes and communities.
Catholic Charities New Hampshire will be acquiring Monadnock at Home’s employees and program, according to Catholic Charities spokesman Michael McDonough, so no formal payment will be exchanged.
Under Catholic Charities leadership, the program will offer more expanded case management services, grow the program's staff and expand services beyond the 10 communities — Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Hancock, Harrisville, Jaffrey, Marlborough, New Ipswich, Peterborough, Rindge and Sharon — it currently serves, the release states.
Monadnock at Home has served more than 300 senior citizens since it was founded, according to the release. For a yearly membership fee, services include transportation to doctor’s appointments, the pharmacy and grocery store, home check-in calls and companion visits. It also has a list of pre-screened businesses that do work ranging from housekeeping to computer assistance.
The addition of Monadnock at Home is the latest in a series of program acquisitions for Catholic Charities New Hampshire, according to the release, as it continues to adapt to evolving needs of the state’s population.
The agency has also acquired the Manchester-based organizations CareGivers and Liberty House.