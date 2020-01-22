So the other day I experienced the joy of my brand new snowblower breaking on me.
Naturally I got annoyed! Thoughts like, “This stupid piece of worthless metal crap, I should have never bought it. I should just stick with shoveling my driveway.” My thoughts took a hold of me and I really became annoyed. I noticed my emotions of frustration rising. Then a voice in my head said, “Here we go again, Ditteke, just STOP and breathe!” So I did.
I plopped down and laid down in the snow. I felt the cold snow underneath my snow pants and jacket. I followed my breath. The snowflakes started falling on my face and as I closed my eyes for a moment I kept on following my breath until I felt calmer. After a couple minutes my thoughts changed to, “Let me ask my kids to help me so I can be on time for my appointment.” Thankfully my kids came out and helped.
As we all shoveled the snow I breathed in and out. I noticed how the snow moved slowly on my shovel and as I lifted my shovel in the air and threw the snow out, it became fluffy powder again. Breathing in I picked up snow, breathing out I threw it to the side.
My snow removal became my mindfulness exercise for the day and soon I started enjoying removing the snow. I became thankful for my kids being helpful and the beautiful snow that transformed my garden into a beautiful winter wonderland.