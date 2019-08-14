Hi ladies … and I am sure a couple of men as well. Do you have a daily skin routine? Well, in my 20s when I was modeling, I sure did. I would read a bunch of magazines like Cosmopolitan and Fitness and check out all the latest skin cremes that “keep you young and radiant.” I would also listen to my modeling agencies as I considered them experts in my field of beauty.
Next I was ready to go to the stores and buy brands such as Lancom or Dior, just to name a few. It took me 15 minutes a day or more to put all the skin cleaners, cremes, scrubs and masks on. I thought all these cremes were worth the money and I was convinced it would make my skin more beautiful and radiant. However, over the years I’ve discovered that the best thing for my skin is mindfulness.
Every time I now put skin cremes on I add my breath to the skin routine. I notice my in-breath as I clean my face and I notice my out-breath as I splash the water on my face. I keep following my breath as I add another ingredient to my face and I notice my mind and body relaxing. I also made a choice to spend the same amount of time in the morning but add less creams and potions to my face and in exchange I add a couple of minutes of mindfulness.
I feel more peaceful and centered as I get ready to start my day. I also learned when I feel more relaxed my skin looks more relaxed and radiant. I don’t scowl, I look and feel better. A daily mindfulness practice has so many benefits such as regulating your stress levels, lowering your blood pressure, improving your focus, helping you with relaxation and promoting optimism, just to name a few.
The other awesome news is that it’s free, there are no side effects and you feel so much better from the inside out. So enjoy your daily mindfulness skin routine and practice it by following your breath in and noticing the air go in and following your breath out and noticing the air flow out. Enjoy this new free ingredient in your morning skin routine.
Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman writes from Keene. She has been helping people to incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives, so that they feel happier and more peaceful. A former model and actress, she writes, teaches and speaks about mindfulness to adults and children. Visit her blog at www.dittekeyogablog.wordpress.com.