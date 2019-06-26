To young children, everything around them is a miracle. Have you ever noticed how often they pull your attention to what’s going on right in front of them?
“Wow, look at that big tree,” or, “Watch me jump in the pool,” or, “Look, I’m building blocks; I like to build blocks”
No matter what I’m doing, thoughts of other things that I have to do creep in. But my 2-year-old pays attention only to what’s going on in the moment.
It’s a beautiful thing; it really reminds me to stay in the present throughout my day.
Why not learn from our kids? Next time you’re not feeling balanced, think about what it was like to be a 2-year-old.
Children bring out a mindful and joyful energy. It’s a great state of mind. Just remember what it’s like when you look at something for the first time. There is no judgment, no past memories to trigger you; it’s just something new to observe and investigate.
This way of living brings great adventure and inner joy.
So, breathe in and breathe out. Relax, and find an object in your house; pretend it’s the first time you’ve ever seen it. How do you feel? Touch it, observe it, smell it, and breathe. Be present with the object.
You are now in the moment — not unlike a 2-year-old.
Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman writes from Keene. She has been helping people to incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives, so that they feel happier and more peaceful. A former model and actress, she writes, teaches and speaks about mindfulness to adults and children. Visit her blog at www.dittekeyogablog.wordpress.com.