So you’re excited to travel and see a new part of the world. Or you’re visiting family and friends. Although it’s great to reboot yourself and change your scenery once in a while, the process of getting there can be a bit overwhelming.
Car rides, train rides, bus rides and, of course, plane rides can be stressful. Now imagine you get the news that there’s a delay before your departure — not just 30 minutes, but three hours. The first thing that most likely will occur is you will feel frustrated. If talking to the person in charge doesn’t get you anywhere and they can’t help you except to maybe say, “It’s a mechanical problem, we’ll just have to wait,” you could possibly get angry and super annoyed. You could start to think, ”Here we go again. I should have never booked a flight with this stupid airline. I want my money back now. I hate wasting time. These people are incompetent …”
I could go on here, but you get the point. Is it normal that your brain thinks like this? Absolutely! It can be a frustrating situation, especially if you are traveling with smaller kids. However you now have to make a choice: Do I stay angry and frustrated? Or do I start to breathe and calm down?
I am not invalidating your frustrations, I’m just suggesting a more peaceful way to handle stress. So take a deep breath in and out, notice your airflow and start to feel calmer. Breathe in and out, and keep going until you feel calmer. More than likely after a few minutes your thoughts will start to change, and you will become more mindful of how you want to move forward when things don’t go your way. Thoughts like, “What can I do in three hours that could be more fun than waiting around? Do I have time to go into the city? Let me check if there’s a board game or a set of cards to play with the kids.”
These thoughts feel a lot better in your mind and body than the angry ones. So it’s up to you to start making healthier choices by having a daily mindfulness practice, so you can rewire that brain of yours, not fly off the handle when life presents challenges — and enjoy your day.