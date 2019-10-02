Today I wanted to introduce you to the power of breathing while walking. You can also do it while sitting down, but I really enjoy it when I’m walking. The breath walk to reduce stress and anxiety goes like this: Breathe four quick breaths in through the nose (just like taking some sniffs of a flower) and breathe four quick breaths out through the nose. Do this for three minutes and then breathe normally again. Repeat as needed until you feel relaxed and energized.
Remember, your breath is your life force and it controls your mind. When you start taking charge of your breath and you commit to a daily mindfulness practice you can basically shift your state of mind from anxious to calm, scattered to focused, and from feeling distracted to being more available and present.
So next time you walk by yourself or with a friend try it in intervals. Most people feel an inner peace after five minutes. Enjoy this mindful breathing technique and have a nice walk.
Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman writes from Keene. She has been helping people to incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives, so that they feel happier and more peaceful. A former model and actress, she writes, teaches and speaks about mindfulness to adults and children. Visit her blog at www.dittekeyogablog.wordpress.com.