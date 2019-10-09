Traveling can be very stressful, especially with all the security check-in points at an airport. Mindfulness can really help you stay focused and relaxed with just a simple technique you can do in any travel situation.
Start noticing your breath, feel the air move in through your nose and all the way back out. Do this for one minute. As you walk forward in the luggage or security line start noticing the way your feet touch the ground. Just notice, don’t judge. Feel your feet move forward when walking. Notice the way your shoe touches the floor beneath you. Is the touch with your shoe to the floor soft or hard? Are you walking with your heels first or your toes? Is the pressure of your foot in the back, middle or front when touching the floor? Just notice. Take a deep breath in and exhale. All is well.
Next, as you breathe in mentally say to yourself, “I feel centered with the ground beneath me,” as you breathe out say to yourself “release,” thereby releasing any thoughts or feelings that are getting in the way of you feeling grounded and centered.
Do this for three minutes and you will start feeling more relaxed and centered on your travels. Most of all start enjoying your surroundings; look at all the interesting people from all over the world. At an airport everyone is from somewhere going somewhere else. So use mindfulness to enjoy your travel experience and you’ll feel relaxed before the holiday even starts.
Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman writes from Keene. She has been helping people incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives, so they feel happier and more peaceful. A former model and actress, she writes, teaches and speaks about mindfulness to adults and children. Visit her blog at www.dittekeyogablog.wordpress.com.