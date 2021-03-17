We all know what’s healthy for us. We exercise, take our vitamins, be with people we love and do a little meditation to create peace. No stress equals healthy mind and body. We all know this, right?
However, in real life, when the going gets tough, that’s out the window, and we all turn into a bunch of noodle heads. So how do we change these deep-rooted negative ideas and keep our lives balanced? With a mindfulness practice each day you are able to rewire yourself and move your thoughts to a more peaceful state. It sometimes takes some guidance and a personal commitment, but it’s definitely possible.
I had a private mindfulness session last week with a lady who had major anxiety issues. She told me that she was afraid of getting an anxiety attack again and that she felt restless and full of fear. We started breathing and doing a visual meditation. It went like this:
Relax and take a deep breath in and all the way out. Breathe in and relax your forehead, jaw and shoulders. Relax your arms, fingers and feel the tension move out into the earth, where it transforms into positive, healing vibes. Feel the tension move out of your entire body with every breath you take. Breathe in: “I am peace.” Breathe out: “I am feeling relaxed.” Keep following your breath until you feel peaceful within. Next, say to yourself, “I am willing to let go. I release. I let go. I release all tension. I release all fear. I release all anger. I release all guilt. I release all sadness. I let go of old limitations. I let go, and I am at peace. I am at peace with myself. I am at peace with the process of life. I am safe.”
When she opened her eyes she was a different person — peaceful, calm and full of hope. After our session she committed to feeling peaceful and is now doing this meditation daily. Peace is slowly returning into her life, and she is able to do the things she needs to do. I am thankful for this encounter. She, too, helped me confirm that mindfulness can change your life.