Yesterday I could not fall asleep. I turned to one side then the other, relaxed on my back, but no position was comfortable. I am sure you’ve had those sleepless nights as well ... evenings when you have too much stuff on your mind and no matter what you do you miss some hours of sleep.
Usually I go to the kitchen and make some sleepy time tea and then slowly go back to bed, after being up for an hour or two. However, last night I didn’t feel like walking all the way downstairs to the kitchen so I thought, “Why not try some mindfulness to help me sleep?” I had never tried this before, but I thought if it works to relax your mind and body during the day, it will probably have a similar effect at night.
First, I took some deep breaths and closed my eyes. Next, I started noticing the weight of my body on the mattress. I noticed my feet and how heavy they felt, my legs, my back all the way up my body to the top of my head. Then, I noticed how soft the linens felt on my body, that made me take a deep breath. I started to relax and took some more deep breaths while following the air flow through my nose. Breathing in I felt the cool air coming in through my nose and breathing out I felt the cool air coming out of my nose. I kept on going back to noticing how my body felt on the mattress as I was following my breath and I started to feel more relaxed and my thoughts began to calm down. I honestly don’t know how long it took when I actually fell asleep, but the good news is, I did. I know for sure it was less than my usual midnight tea time! This was very exciting for me to experience — a new mindfulness discovery.
I wish you a good night sleep tonight and if you’re ever having some midnight sleeping challenges, try implementing some mindfulness techniques.
Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman writes from Keene. She has been helping people to incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives, so that they feel happier and more peaceful. A former model and actress, she writes, teaches and speaks about mindfulness to adults and children. Visit her blog at www.dittekeyogablog.wordpress.com.