One of the daily things you have to do so the bedroom looks nicer is making your bed.
Take a breath in and out. One sheet at a time I start to organize the bed the way I like it. I fluff the pillows and make sure they smell nice and clean, if it’s not time for the laundry.
I take a breath in and out and focus on how I start feeling as I make all the beds in the house. For us, that’s three beds, one bed at a time. I have to organize the sheets and the duvet on top of them.
Instead of looking at this as a to-do list every day, I start to notice the softness of the sheets, I notice the smell of fresh, clean linens, I notice how it feels to touch soft linens and feel thankful I have some sheets to snuggle in at night. I feel more peaceful and accomplished by the end of completing each bed. There’s really something to be said about feeling much better in an organized room.
It’s great to connect to your breath daily, even if it’s just for a minute while making your bed. Enjoy your daily mindfulness chore.
Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman writes from Keene. She has been helping people to incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives, so that they feel happier and more peaceful. A former model and actress, she writes, teaches and speaks about mindfulness to adults and children. Visit her blog at www.dittekeyogablog.wordpress.com