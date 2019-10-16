Daily chores such as folding clothes for your whole family can become quite an aggravating, everyday task. With me it provokes thoughts such as, ”I would so want to do something else right now, how many white t-shirts does he need, this is soooo annoying, I can’t wait until I am done folding laundry.” I would say these are normal thoughts to have when doing something you really would rather not do.
Now, take a deep breath in and a deep breath out. Keep breathing in and out. Now let’s start enjoying the moment and look at laundry folding with some mindfulness. As you fold your laundry focus on your breath, feel the air coming in through your nose and all the way back out. Start folding laundry. See if during the whole pile of laundry folding you can train yourself to keep redirecting your mind to the breath. Thoughts will come and go, positive thoughts and negative thoughts, that’s normal. Keep redirecting your mind to your inhale and exhale. After about three minutes you are no longer thinking as much about your task but more about your breath. You start to notice the different textures of the clothes, you notice how nice they smell, how beautiful they look all folded up, you feel accomplished and calmer. My thoughts become, ”I am so thankful I have these clothes, they feel nice on me and make me smile.”
You are now in the moment with folding laundry. You accept your current state just as it is and you are more relaxed in your mind and body. This is how you can enjoy laundry folding and integrate a daily mindfulness practice. Have fun folding your clothes.
Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman writes from Keene. She has been helping people to incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives, so that they feel happier and more peaceful. A former model and actress, she writes, teaches and speaks about mindfulness to adults and children. Visit her blog at www.dittekeyogablog.wordpress.com.