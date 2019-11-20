With a dog and two children, my car can get pretty dirty.
In the beginning, it was very frustrating for me to constantly have to clean my car, and sometimes I would leave it a mess for quite some time, However, that didn’t start to feel good, either. So now I clean it whenever I start to feel bothered by the mess inside.
First, I take some deep breaths in and out. Next, I grab all the mats out of the car and start to vacuum the inside, one part at a time. I notice how I start to feel better as I am sucking all the dirt out of each area in the car. I keep on following my breath, noticing I start to feel happier and lighter as my car is looking cleaner and more organized.
After vacuuming, I start to spray the windows and notice all the dust coming off the inside of the car. I clean the seats, spray the outside of the car with water, scrub on the soap and rinse it off again.
I keep going until my car looks great. I start to think thoughts like, ”I am so glad I have a great vacuum, I am so thankful to the person who invented this thing, it’s really awesome, I am thankful I could buy it locally, my car looks so nice and clean, I am thankful we have a hose that works so well to clean the outside of the car.”
I feel accomplished and fulfilled after cleaning my car. I am now mindful when cleaning my car. You can do this as well by following these steps. Enjoy cleaning your car!
Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman writes from Keene. She has been helping people to incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives, so that they feel happier and more peaceful. A former model and actress, she writes, teaches and speaks about mindfulness to adults and children. Visit her blog at www.dittekeyogablog.wordpress.com.