Weeding in the yard can be a lot of work, but if you look at this chore with a little mindfulness the task can be a lot more fun and peaceful. So the other day I noticed all the weeds around my house and in the garden. I felt annoyed and stressed just looking at all the work. I could feel my chest tighten and my breath shorten: “Well, this is a lot of work, not really in the mood right now. It’s going to take me all day to do this weeding.” Then I realized that my body was tightening up, so I took a deep breath in and out. I closed my eyes for a moment and just noticed the air coming in and out of my body. After a while I started feeling more relaxed. My thoughts became: “Just start one area of weeding at a time and just focus on what’s in front of you.” So I started weeding in my first area in the garden. After about 30 minutes or so the area in the garden was done, and I moved onto the next area. I continued to weed and only focus on what was right in front of me. One area at a time I finished weeding the yard in a much shorter time than I had imagined. So next time you feel overwhelmed with a task, take a deep breath, notice your body relaxing and bring in helpful thoughts to get you through your day-to-day tasks.

Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman helps people incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives. For more information, visit www.ditteke-

yogablog.wordpress.com.