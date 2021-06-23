Weeding in the yard can be a lot of work, but if you look at this chore with a little mindfulness the task can be a lot more fun and peaceful. So the other day I noticed all the weeds around my house and in the garden. I felt annoyed and stressed just looking at all the work. I could feel my chest tighten and my breath shorten: “Well, this is a lot of work, not really in the mood right now. It’s going to take me all day to do this weeding.” Then I realized that my body was tightening up, so I took a deep breath in and out. I closed my eyes for a moment and just noticed the air coming in and out of my body. After a while I started feeling more relaxed. My thoughts became: “Just start one area of weeding at a time and just focus on what’s in front of you.” So I started weeding in my first area in the garden. After about 30 minutes or so the area in the garden was done, and I moved onto the next area. I continued to weed and only focus on what was right in front of me. One area at a time I finished weeding the yard in a much shorter time than I had imagined. So next time you feel overwhelmed with a task, take a deep breath, notice your body relaxing and bring in helpful thoughts to get you through your day-to-day tasks.
News for the Future
We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
Thank you for supporting The Keene Sentinel.