At night, as you look up into the sky and see all those beautiful stars shining bright, do you ever wonder what’s out there? Beyond the billions of stars and planets there are other galaxies and possibly other life forms. Wouldn’t it be cool to time travel our way up there — no need of cars or airplanes — just a clear mental state that resonates a high frequency of peace and love?
Well, there is sort of a way to do that. We can connect to the universe because we are all connected, we are all one. So to tap into that connection it all starts with your breath. In order to connect to the universe and the stars, let’s meditate. Even though we are not going in a spaceship right now, we can still feel connected to the universe.
Take a deep breath in and out. Notice your belly rise with the inhale and deflate with the exhale. Breathe in: “I raise my frequency to peace and connect to the universe.” Breathe out: “I feel relaxed.” Breathe in: “I open my mind to new possibilities.” Breathe out: “I feel excited.” Breathe in: “I am as bright as a star.” Breathe out: ”I am infinite.”