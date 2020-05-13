The other day I was walking my dog in the evening. It was a rainy night. The clouds were everywhere in the sky and soon it started to drizzle. I took a deep breath in and out and started feeling the water droplets on my face.
It felt nice and I realized it made me feel calm and relaxed. I took a breath in and out and noticed how comfortable my shoes were as they touched the ground. I felt warm in my clothes and was happy to be outside. I started noticing the trees moving as the wind started howling. The leaves on the trees were making a shoveling noise as I kept on walking home.
Contrary to my beliefs, where I would normally walk inside as it starts to rain, I actually quite enjoyed it. I was thankful for this time alone, walking in the rain and feeling peaceful inside.