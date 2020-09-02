Today I want to share an idea that helped me get started on my own mindfulness journey.
Even though I knew mindfulness was good for me, I still had a hard time making it part of my daily life. So in order to implement mindfulness breathing several times a day I used the amazing power of sticky notes in my house. (A great invention, I might add!)
So the first part of this mindfulness task is to get some sticky notes. Next, write “Breathe” on five sticky notes. Then, stick them in places you go to the most in your house or office, for example: bathroom mirror, fridge, closet door, office computer, fax machine. As you go through your day and notice your sticky notes, let them remind you to take a deep breath. Breathe in and out for about 30 seconds with each sticky note you see. Feel the relaxation move into your mind and body every time you focus on the word breathe. Be still for a moment and know.
Enjoy this mindfulness routine so you can be present in each and every moment of your life.