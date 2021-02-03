Today, I was shoveling snow with my daughter, who is 4 years old.
It can be quite an interesting experience because, contrary to working with my 11-year-old, I constantly have to tell her that the objective is to move the snow away from the path — and not onto the path.
But apparently that was still not clear after telling her three or four times. It made me laugh because it was so funny to see, although I also didn’t want to work like a mad hatter and then just have my path full of snow again.
So I showed her again and said, “Do it like this,” and I moved the snow with the shovel away from the center to the outside. She said, “I am going to do it MY way, and it doesn’t look like that, Mommy.” I said, “OK, show me how you want to do it.”
So she went to the right side and filled her shovel with snow and then carried it all the way over to the left side, like a noodle using all her energy, and not very efficiently.
Well, I thought, I guess she’ll sleep well. Breathe in, “Everybody has their own way of doing things.” Breathe out, “Accept everyone for who they are.” Breathe in, “The snow is all moving out of my path.” Breathe out, “That feels good!”
Enjoy the snow shoveling with some mindfulness, and then all is well — no matter how you remove your snow.