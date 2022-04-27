Shopping in the grocery store is something we all do.
When I grocery shop I mostly feel stressed and rushed for time. Walking around like a cuckoo bear in the supermarket can be exhausting. When you’re in a rush you don’t notice things, you can bang into things and you feel depleted. This does not feel good.
So ... how can we make grocery store shopping a better experience? Well, we need to slow it down. First, I take a deep breath and I notice my feet are moving slower, moving the cart in front of me step by step and going down my grocery list of things to get for my family, one row at a time. I follow my breath and start to slow down my grocery store experience. When I slow down I feel I also notice more things, new things that I had never seen before.
One time I came to my frozen fruit section, where I get my blueberries, strawberries and pineapple, and I all of a sudden discovered a new fruit: dragon fruit. When I looked on the package it said, ”Illuminating plant power with Vitamin C, fiber and magnesium.” This sounded cool. I am going to put this in my smoothies.
It’s always when we slow down in life that we discover new exciting things. Plus being in the moment with something new is adventurous and gives you a wonderful happy feeling. Breathing in: ”I am excited about my new fruit discovery,” breathing out: “I am happy.” Enjoy going a little slower on your next grocery store experience.