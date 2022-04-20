I like going to the local farmers around town and purchasing my meat. I feel more connected to the food I eat this way, rather than walking into a grocery store. I realize I am very thankful to be living where I live, because not every town has so many farms close by.
So one day I ordered a piece of meat by accident that I never knew what to do with — a sirloin roast of a pig. In my mind I thought that I had ordered a sirloin steak of a cow, because my husband likes a steak once in a while. So when I got this huge piece of meat in my bag I was a bit shocked. What to do with this big thing? I wanted to return it, but then my husband said, “I think you can make pulled pork from this.”
I said, “Really? What’s that?”
So I looked it up online. I guess computers are good for some things, right? After browsing for a while I found several recipes for pulled pork, with lots of barbecue sauce in it. Since this was a new recipe and I didn’t want to mess up this gigantic piece of meat, yes, you guessed it, I took some deep breaths.
Breathing in and out for a moment helped me regain my focus and not worry as much. Moving the thoughts “Whole cannoli balls? I am freaking out” to “I can do this, breathe” I started following the recipe step by step and, to my surprise, everyone really liked it! My pulled pork recipe got rave reviews from the whole family.
So, funny enough, now I order it once in a while for my family. Getting over your fears of creating something new is healthy — you feel good about yourself and accomplished and you realize you’re never too old to learn something new!
Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman helps people incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives. For more information,