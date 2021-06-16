A couple of weeks ago I planted my veggie and flower garden with my daughter, and we noticed how different and unique each seed was. From skinny and long to a little circle, to a pointy small seed, to a funky square-like seed. If you looked closely it looked like all different geometric shapes. Really cool! Pretty amazing that from this little seed all different vegetables and flowers grow.
As my daughter and I planted each seed, we looked at it, noticed its uniqueness and put it in the earth. You automatically notice your breath and feel relaxed when working in the garden. Breathe in: “I am planting a seed”; breathe out: “I feel relaxed.” Breathe in: “I am at peace with nature”; breathe out: “I feel peaceful.”
After the whole garden box was planted we watered it together. It was really fun planting seeds with my little one. Since we planted the seeds, every day she’s been running to the garden to see if anything has popped out of the ground yet. Just the other day she said, “I can see little plants coming out of the earth, Mom. We better water them, so they can grow beautifully.” With that said, enjoy planting mindfully in your gardens.