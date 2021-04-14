If we all want to create a brighter future we need to move into our heart center and live life from that area.
In the yoga world it is believed that the heart center is apparently 2,000 times more powerful than our mind. Here’s what they mean by that:
Don’t think about things and start analyzing — let it go! Move into the heart, your spiritual intuitive center, which is our connection to everything around us that has a spirit: the animals, the plants, trees, beautiful rocks, water — and people.
So let’s do some mindfulness to move us into our heart center. Close your eyes and take seven deep breaths. Next, say out loud, “I command myself to take the thoughts in my head and put them into my heart now.” Say this out loud three times. Feel the warmth in your heart center. Next count down from 10 — 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, and say, “now.”
Keep your eyes closed and feel the balance within your body, feel the love within your heart and start using your intuition in life. Enjoy!