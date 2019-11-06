Even though I encourage you to do a daily mindfulness practice, this can sometimes be challenging. So perhaps you can start your mindfulness journey on your day off — for most people that’s Sunday. One mindfulness practice a week is better than none.
My mindfulness practice on Sundays is eating slowly and really being in the moment with my food. Most people are not in a rush to go anywhere on Sunday, so it’s a great opportunity to enjoy your food, one bite at a time. I usually make something extra-delicious.
Last weekend I made a croissant with ham, cheese, eggs and avocado oil. I took a deep breath in and out and started noticing the yummy sandwich in front of me. I took a bite and chewed the food slowly. It started mixing in with my saliva to better digest the food. I swallowed the piece of sandwich and took another bite. One bite at a time I noticed how the food got crumbled up in my mouth and how delicious the taste was.
As I was in the moment with chewing my food, I also noticed my breathing getting deeper and more relaxed. I started enjoying my sandwich more and more. I became thankful for the baker that was able to bake these delicious croissants and was thankful that there were just enough left in the store for everyone at home. All the stress started leaving my mind and body in that moment, I was just eating my breakfast mindfully.
So if you know your week is going to be hectic and you don’t really have the time to always practice it during the week, try this mindful exercise in the weekends. You’ll start the day off mindfully and have more peaceful thoughts throughout the day. Take a deep breath in and out. Relax. Notice the airflow and start enjoying weekend breakfasts with mindfulness.
Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman writes from Keene. She has been helping people to incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives, so that they feel happier and more peaceful. A former model and actress, she writes, teaches and speaks about mindfulness to adults and children. Visit her blog at www.dittekeyogablog.wordpress.com.