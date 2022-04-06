A great benefit of practicing mindfulness is intuition — the ability to follow your instincts.
Why? Well, because your instincts are usually right. It’s only when you’re still and calm within that you can trust your intuition. Having an emotionally unbalanced day where you’re mad, sad or angry is not the time to follow your instincts. So how to get out of this funk and start feeling balanced so you can move through life intuitively?
Here’s how you can do that:
First, take time for yourself and refrain from making any big decisions when you are emotionally down. Just take a break from all of it.
Second, start to become aware of your thoughts and feelings. Are you in a good mood, so you can be guided by your intuition — or not? It’s okay if you are feeling sad, mad or irritated — accept it, know why it’s there, feel it, acknowledge your feelings and start to breathe. Breathe in and breathe out.
Third, you can say to yourself: ”I choose to feel better, this too shall pass. Everyone in the world has felt like I do right now. I am going to be okay.” Breathe. Take a deep breath in and all the way out. As you start to relax more, notice this change.
Fourth, now that you’re still, you can answer questions you have for yourself. Take three deep breaths in and out and trust the information that comes up for you. The more you feel peacefulness inside, the more you know. The more you’re connected to your inner stillness, the more you’ll trust your intuition — and the better decisions you’ll make for yourself.