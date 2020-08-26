As a mom with two kids, a husband and a dog, there’s always wash to do. There isn’t a day that goes by without doing the laundry — I really need my washing machine.
So the other day, when I noticed water leaking all over the place in my laundry room, and then my husband came home saying we won’t be able to do laundry anymore until he fixes this problem, my thoughts were: “What do you mean, no laundry? That’s impossible! This is a nightmare! What am I going to do? How long is this going to be this way? When will you fix it? ... Help!!!”
That was my reaction — just a tad of craziness, as you can imagine.
So I started noticing that this was making me anxious. I recognized I was trying to control a situation I had no control over. So I stopped my anxious thoughts and started breathing. Breathing in, “I am OK. I can handle this,” breathing out, “This too shall pass.” I kept breathing until I was calm.
Next, I started thinking: “I’m lucky to have a washing machine. Not everyone has one. I made plans with a girlfriend tomorrow. Maybe I can do a load over there while we catch up. I have really nice neighbors who are always helpful and kind. Maybe I can do my laundry there. We have laundromats in town — that can work as well.”
I started to feel calm as I became more present with myself. My anxiety about not having a washing machine went away. I started to feel thankful for all my friends and my fixer-upper husband. This feeling of gratitude felt good, and I became more peaceful.
This is the power of mindfulness and how you can incorporate it in your daily life, one step at a time.