So yesterday in the mail I got a new non-toxic crockpot for cooking all of my winter stews. I was very excited.
However, on the outside of the pot the manufacturer had placed a huge sticker. As I ripped the sticker off, I was getting super frustrated. I thought, “Why do they even think this ugly sticker was necessary?” Just plain stupid. It also left a junky, sticky residue on my pot. So now I was on a mission to get it off, because I like my pots clean and sparkly.
Ten minutes later I was using scrubbers, water and soap to get the sticky stuff off — but nothing worked. No results at all. I noticed myself getting more and more frustrated. I noticed my anger rising. I thought, “I wish I never bought it.” Then I thought, “Ditteke, stop, these are not good thoughts right now. Breathe.”
So I took a deep breath in and out and took a break from cleaning my pot. I then thought, “Let me ask Google how to clean sticky stuff off my pot!”
The answer? Peanut butter!
Well, at least I had that in the house, so I took a spoon of sticky peanut butter and a scrubber and put it on, let it sit for a couple of minutes, and then scrubbed. Guess what? It actually worked. The sticky sticker stuff started moving away, yeah! I started feeling relief as I saw results. With each scrub I made I followed my breath. I noticed my in-flow and out-flow. After a few minutes of breathing I started feeling thankful for my scrubber, my peanut butter and finally my clean pot. There is mindfulness getting sticky stuff off your pot.