Are you waiting to get into an interview? Waiting for your doctor’s appointment? Or waiting in line at the Social Security office or at the DMV? All time that you feel you have wasted because you’re not getting your stuff done.
Well, it’s time to look at these situations a little differently. Instead of thinking, “I am wasting valuable time here,” use these moments to relax and enjoy mindful breathing. What better way to boost your well-being, and feel more relaxed and peaceful, when you’re in a situation that might be thought of as “horrible, annoying and stressful.”
So first, start following your breath. Notice the air coming in through your nose and all the way out. Notice the air moving into your throat and all the way out. Notice the air moving into your lungs and all the way out. Notice the air moving all the way down into your belly and expanding as you breath in, and then deflating a bit as you breathe out. Keep following this breathing pattern until you feel more at peace within.
So the next time you’re waiting in line, instead of feeling you are wasting time, use it as an opportunity for creating inner peacefulness.