These days the news is full of COVID-19 news, and although I feel it’s important to be informed, after a while it becomes too much for me and I feel like I am done with learning one more thing about the subject.
I start getting a headache and the stress moves to places like my chest and belly as I listen to the news. Frankly, I am getting quite upset. Can anyone relate?
So what to do in a world that goes crazy reporting on one subject that causes a lot of anxiety? Well, first, become aware of your mind feeling overwhelmed and notice the feeling of anxiety move to certain parts of your body. When you notice this, stop and breathe. Take a deep breath in and count to five in your mind, hold your breath for five counts, and then exhale for five counts. Follow your breath until you feel calmer in your mind and body.
Second, turn the TV off. Just stop watching stuff that’s stressing you out!
Third, what positive thing can you do right now that will make you feel better? Maybe you can read a book instead, reorganize your home, call people you love who you haven’t spoken to in a while, teach yourself something new, go outside and garden, etc.
Fourth, as you start to think about how to spend your time more wisely, doing things that matter to you, maybe start realizing you don’t have to watch the TV as much, because it’s obviously having a negative effect on your mind and body. Next time you turn the news on, know what your limit is and be mindful with yourself. Maybe watch it in smaller amounts of time.
Fifth, know that this too shall pass. Learn to manage your stress. There is always an end to everything. How fast it ends is up to each one of us making a healthy choice for ourselves and our communities. The more peaceful you are within, the more peaceful the world around you becomes. When there is peace there is balance, and when there is balance there is health — and a beautiful, vibrant world out there for you to explore.