I love riding my bike, especially on a nice sunny day.
Not only is biking good for you, but riding on a bike path through the forest feels very soothing. I take a deep breath in and out. I keep following my breath as I experience the outside world with all of my senses. I notice how the wind touches my face as I accelerate on the bike. I feel my long hair moving backwards. I enjoy the warmth of the sun shining on my face and legs and it makes me smile. I breathe in the fresh morning air and start to feel more and more present.
I notice my surroundings; the majestic trees that are so colorful, the noises of the cars, people talking and enjoying the nice weather. As I ride my bike I realize it’s nice to slow things down. Everything in our life is going so fast these days. I am thankful to have this moment in time to myself enjoying my bike ride.