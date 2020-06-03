I wouldn’t say that I’m a gardener, but one thing I love planting is garlic. It’s easy, healthy and an amazing experience to see it grow.
My mother-in-law taught me how to grow garlic three years ago and it’s been a beautiful family tradition ever since. This adventure starts in the fall, in October, around Columbus Day. First we make sure the soil is healthy and really work it. I add compost to the soil plus some extra organic nutrients to make the worms happy workers. Just following my breath while gardening is so relaxing. I notice the smell of the soil, I touch it and feel happy as I realize how important soil is to grow healthy vegetables. I am in the moment with my soil.
Next, we make little holes in the soil, about three inches deep and about two inches apart. We break the garlic bulbs we saved from last year until we have a bunch of them, and into each little hole we put one garlic clove. I smell the garlic clove, admire this funny-looking, amazing vegetable and place it in the soil. As I take my time with each clove, the soil feels warm and gooey. One by one I put the cloves in, and after a row is done I cover them all with soil.
In the end we put some hay over it so it stays nice and warm during the winter. After playing in the soil with my garlic I notice my breaths become more relaxed, longer and I feel more peaceful inside. I start feeling thankful and think, “It’s so amazing that out of this one clove, a whole new garlic bulb grows underneath the earth.” So enjoy your garden by mindfully planting your food, so you feel more relaxed and centered.