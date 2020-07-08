Ever look at your banana mindfully?
I know this might seem like a weird question, but that’s what happened to me. I was preparing breakfast and looked at the banana I was about to chop into my yogurt and muesli dish. The sticker on it said, “Fair trade, Ecuador.”
I thought, “Wow, this banana had to take a long trip — it came all the way from South America. This banana came from a banana tree, got picked, went into a box, truck, airplane, back in a truck, placed nicely in my grocery store for me to buy, and now sits in a bowl in my kitchen. It’s amazing that we live in a world where things get shipped to us from all over. Pretty crazy!”
I started chopping the banana, noticing the soft surface and nice yellow color. I put it in my muesli yogurt bowl and took a bite of the soft fruit that was now nicely chopped in my breakfast. I took a deep breath in and out. I felt thankful for my banana in my bowl — its taste was sweet and soft, and it tasted delicious with the yogurt and crunchy muesli.