You can be at a mountaintop resort and still be in absolute stress because your thoughts are running your life.
Not so helpful thoughts, like how you’re going to pay off all your credit card bills or your mortgage, or whatever else is bothering you. Or you can be at your office and feel absolutely peaceful. Now don’t get me wrong: It’s a lot easier to have a mindfulness practice when surrounded by nature and awesome views than it is sitting in an office with no windows. However, mindfulness can be practiced anywhere — it comes from within.
If you are in an office chair at your desk and you take a moment to close your eyes and follow your breath, noticing the airflow come in and out, keep going and follow your breath. After a while you can create an inner feeling of peace and feel rejuvenated just as well as if you were sitting on a mountaintop.
Your thoughts will be your thoughts no matter where you are. If you want to live more peacefully and harmoniously with yourself, training yourself to have a quiet mind is essential.