Sometimes mindfulness can be a bit tricky. We are all in a rush in the morning and have places to go. When I am home, I have my son follow his breath before his day starts, just for a couple of minutes, and then again before bedtime.
However, sometimes I come home late at night or leave super early in the morning and he’s on his own. The next day I ask him, “Did you do your breathing?” And he says, “No, I didn’t have time.”
We all do that, right? Come up with excuses of why we don’t have time for things? These days, I am all about being practical and efficient, and that’s why I am so passionate about integrating mindfulness in our hectic day-to-day life.
So the next morning, when my son was in a rush to go somewhere again, I said, ”How’s your cinnamon bread? Can you follow your breath while eating and notice the air come through your nose and all the way out? He said, “Yes,” and I started to notice the airflow in and out of his nose. Next I asked him, “How does it taste? Yummy?” He answered, “It’s cinnamon, which I love mixed in with the sweet taste of maple syrup. I really like it and I love the smell. It makes me feel happy inside.” I replied, “Great! You are now mindful with your cinnamon bread.”
Three minutes later he was off to a great start of the day and feeling more peaceful inside.