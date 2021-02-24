My Aunt Helena died last week, and I was asked to write about memories of her.
I really loved my aunt for many reasons, but the ones that jumped out in my mind were our conversations about spirituality. Since I was young I was always curious how she could communicate with my grandpa who was dead and how she told me that you could feel better about yourself when you meditated and used your imagination to heal yourself.
I was about 14 years old when she visited me in Belgium for a month. Every night before going to bed we would talk. I remember she had a bag full of healing oils, vitamins and spiritual books she was reading. I felt like I was very blessed to have such a cool aunt because my parents were very conservative and thought she was absolutely nuts. But to me, she was awesome and I felt blessed to have the conversations we had. I always enjoyed her smile and enthusiasm for learning new things.
When I lived in Los Angeles, she visited me and together we went to a convention center full of spiritual stuff. I took a picture of my aura and she told me we were more than just bodies — that there were a lot of energies all around and within us. It’s funny that now, as I write about mindfulness and teach it, I believe my aunt was my inspiration for growing up spiritually. It’s wonderful and rare to have someone you can talk to openly about spirituality, especially as a young girl. I am sure we all have someone special in our lives who gave us a gift that we’ll never forget. I love my aunt, and I know, wherever she is, she loves me, too.
Breathe in, ”I am thankful for my Aunt Helena.” Breathe out, ”I miss her.” Breathe in, ”I know love never dies and energy always exists, so she will always be with me in my heart.” Breathe out, "May you, Aunt Helena, be peaceful, happy and always shine bright.”
I hope one day she comes and says "hello" to me as well from the other side — just like she said "hello" to my grandfather.
Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman helps people incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives. For more information, visit www.dittekeyogablog.wordpress.com.