What is an uncomfortable situation for you? I have several, but one of them is definitely being at the doctors office, especially the dentist. We all have to go, it’s part of our health routine, however it can definitely strike up some anxiety.
How comfortable can you be sitting awaiting while the doctor assess your health problem or being at the dentist with your mouth open for quite some time? Last time I went to the dentist I noticed some inner stress in my body. Mindfulness helped me be aware of the stress and move my mind and body to a more relaxed state. Here’s how I’d recommend to do this:
Start following your breath. Breathe in, notice the air going in and as you breathe out, notice the air going out. As you do this you will notice where your body tenses up. As I started focusing on my breath, I realized my buttocks, my hands and shoulders were tensing up. Interesting right? I kept on having to focus on my breath, noticing my body tensing up and as soon as I became aware I would release the tension I was holding.
This back and forth tensing up and releasing happened throughout the whole appointment. Uncomfortable situations cause me anxiety. Luckily, now when I’m in an uncomfortable situation, I have a tool to relax: mindfulness.
So use your daily mindfulness practice to notice when you tense up so you can release the stress in your body and find more peace within. This way you can turn your uncomfortable situations into a more relaxed experience and make them less stressful.
Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman writes from Keene. She has been helping people to incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives, so that they feel happier and more peaceful. A former model and actress, she writes, teaches and speaks about mindfulness to adults and children. Visit her blog at www.dittekeyogablog.wordpress.com.