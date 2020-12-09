There is a way to make yourself more peaceful, not by buying things that are material but rather through meditation. When you’re more peaceful, the world will open up to you. I call that “life comes to me.”
So let’s take a deep breath in and out. Breathe in, “I am still”; breathe out, “I feel relaxed.” Breathe in, “I am peaceful”; breathe out, “life comes to me.” This will take you on a journey that is so profound that many of us are still in the beginning of that journey.
But when you start to live from the inside out versus the outside in, there is a magical connection you experience with yourself. It’s that part of you that you forgot you had, but this is one of the most amazing journeys you’ll ever take. You will start to experience feelings of peace, love and joy that you never thought you could imagine yourself feeling. You will start to feel that you are enough, you are beautiful inside out, you are amazing, you are special. When you experience that feeling of peacefulness, you will begin to see that you no longer have to chase after life, but when you are still, life will come to you.
Breathe in, “I am still”; breathe out, “life comes to me.”