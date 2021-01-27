When listening to the radio station in my car, I’ve heard this “poop fix” commercial. It’s quite funny, and my whole family always starts laughing when it comes on the air. Fixing this bodily function is a very important thing, apparently. You should go to the bathroom at least twice a day, the commercial says; otherwise, you have some work to do. The way I started thinking after listening to this commercial is this:
“If we all focused on our own poop, the world would be a much better place to live in. You can work on becoming healthier: mentally, emotionally and spiritually. There’s absolutely no joy in looking at someone else’s. If you’re one of those people who always looks at other people’s stuff because you think it will make you happier, just STOP. It doesn’t. Deal with your own stuff. How? It starts with implementing mindfulness daily.
So every time you go to the bathroom take a deep breath. Breathe in: “I am healthy.” Breathe out: “I eliminate all my waste.” Breathe in: “I relax.” Breathe out: “I feel great.” So every time you go to the toilet, use it as a time to breathe and feel good about yourself. And if you’re laughing at this article, good! Laughter is also key to feeling joyful and peaceful.
Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman helps people incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives. For more information, visit www.dittekeyogablog.wordpress.com.