It’s really nice to go kayaking on a hot summer day, especially early in the morning when the sun is just rising or in the evening as the sun is going down.

One evening as I was moving along in my kayak on the still water I heard the birds singing, the insects buzzing and I saw the beautiful sun moving down changing the colors of the sky one moment at a time — turning orange, pinkish and red all in one sunset. It was super relaxing to look up at the sky above me as I was paddling over the smooth water of the lake. Breathing in and breathing out I felt connected to nature one breath at a time. I slowly noticed the heat of the sun cooling off and, before I knew it, it started to get darker.

Breathe in — “I feel relaxed when I’m kayaking. ”Breathe out — “I am peaceful. “Breathe in — “I love being close to nature. “Breathe out — “I am happy.” Breathe in — “It feels good to exercise my arms as I paddle my kayak along. “Breathe out — “I feel healthy.”

Enjoy the outdoors!

Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman helps people incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives. For more information, visit www.dittekeyogablog.wordpress.com.

Tags