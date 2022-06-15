We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
It’s really nice to go kayaking on a hot summer day, especially early in the morning when the sun is just rising or in the evening as the sun is going down.
One evening as I was moving along in my kayak on the still water I heard the birds singing, the insects buzzing and I saw the beautiful sun moving down changing the colors of the sky one moment at a time — turning orange, pinkish and red all in one sunset. It was super relaxing to look up at the sky above me as I was paddling over the smooth water of the lake. Breathing in and breathing out I felt connected to nature one breath at a time. I slowly noticed the heat of the sun cooling off and, before I knew it, it started to get darker.
Breathe in — “I feel relaxed when I’m kayaking. ”Breathe out — “I am peaceful. “Breathe in — “I love being close to nature. “Breathe out — “I am happy.” Breathe in — “It feels good to exercise my arms as I paddle my kayak along. “Breathe out — “I feel healthy.”