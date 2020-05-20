Let me introduce you to the belly breath.
To do the belly breath correctly we need to look in a mirror and notice what goes on with our body when we take a deep breath in and out. First thing is your belly should expand when breathing in and go down when breathing out. Anxious people do not breathe like this. But if you look at a little baby all you see is the belly moving up and down when breathing. The shoulders should not move, but be still; your chest should not move — the only movement you should notice is your belly.
You can do this belly breath while sitting or lying down. Put your hands on your belly and breathe. Relax. As you keep following your breath, feel a sense of calm starting to float through your body. A belly breath done correctly brings in oxygen, brings balance to the nervous system and becomes very nurturing to the mind, calming it down.
You can’t intellectualize this stuff too much — it’s simple. Once you get it you will feel rejuvenated and peaceful. So start to practice this amazing breath so you will feel calmer and more peaceful to help you handle your day.