There is a lot of uncertainty these days. Work has slowed down or stopped, restaurants are closing or moving to take-out, some of you are home with your families, our schedule is out of whack — and we’re all not sure what’s going to come next.
Maybe you have forgotten all about your daily mindfulness practice because life has been changing at warp speed. Totally understandable. It’s a stressful time, to say the least. Well, if there ever was a time that we can use our mindfulness practice, this is it, people!
Let’s use breathing skills to stay present and take things one step at a time. How? First, let’s stop. Stop what you’re doing and thinking for just a moment. Whatever you are worrying about right now, just stop. We all know that thinking about the future too much causes anxiety, which is definitely not what we need in this moment.
So let’s take a breath in and out. Take a deep breath in. Hold it for 8 seconds. Breathe out for 8 seconds. Do this 8 times. Next, realize that right now in this moment you are okay. In this moment you are safe.
Then think thoughts like, “When I use my breath I feel calm and I can think better. I am feeling calm right now. I am thankful I have these mindfulness skills.”