Still not sure when to take a moment and breathe? Why not add it to one of your daily activities such as showering.
Taking a shower in the morning or evening is a great time to follow your breath. As the water is flowing down your body breathe out and imagine all the turmoil in your life flowing off you. As you breathe in, imagine breathing in an exciting new day. As you are showering, feel all the little water drops fall on your body one-by-one, creating a steady stream of water just so you can wash yourself. It’s amazing when you think how the water is coming out of the wall through a spout onto your body. Be thankful for that water.
Keep following your breath consciously by noticing the in-breath and out-breath. You are now in the moment with taking a shower and your mind is becoming more centered and calm. It’s a great way to start or end your day. Have fun with integrating mindfulness into your shower. Remember a peaceful day starts and ends with you.
Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman writes from Keene. She has been helping people to incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives, so that they feel happier and more peaceful. A former model and actress, she writes, teaches and speaks about mindfulness to adults and children. Visit her blog at www.dittekeyogablog.wordpress.com.