Ever been in a funky state of mind where you just can’t seem to find solutions to your challenges, but instead just get more and more lost in negative thoughts, going round and round in your head?
It’s not fun.
There are days when I feel the same. Why is that, and what should we do?
Well, think of it like this: Visualize a majestic mountain with a little bit of snow on the top and, in front of it, a round lake. Now look into the lake and notice the beautiful reflection of the mountain; you can see it perfectly.
But what happens on a windy or stormy day? Can you still see the reflection of the mountain? More than likely, it will be distorted.
That’s exactly how your brain works.
If you feel calm and centered, you can think clearly and come up with solutions. However, when you’re upset, angry or just feeling off-center, then it’s probably not a good day to find a solution. You must first center yourself and become that clear reflection on the water of the lake.
You can shift your funky day by committing to a daily meditation practice. You have the power within to create stillness.
Start to follow your breath; breathe in and out. Notice the air flow; inhale and think, “I notice my in-breath.” As you breath out, “I notice my out-breath.”
Do this for three minutes every day. Be still, and your inner knowledge will come up with the right solution for you.
Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman writes from Keene. A former model and actress, she writes, teaches and speaks about mindfulness to adults and children. Visit her blog at www.dittekeyogablog.wordpress.com.