Purification. It’s an interesting word isn’t it? To purify oneself. It feels good to feel clean and awake mentally, emotionally and physically. But how do we get there?
Well, there are two ways to purify ourselves — one is physical; the other is more spiritual. The first one is to be physically safe and purified, the things you do physically to make yourself feel safe: washing your hands before dinner, putting a coat on when it’s cold outside, getting hugs from friends and family or going to bed early so you wake up refreshed.
But the second way to make yourself feel purified and safe is a lot more interesting to me. To create safety within ourselves we have to connect to our innermost thoughts — which are not always positive.
So let’s close our eyes for a moment and follow our breath. Follow your breath and feel it purify you with every breath you take. Breathe in, “I am purifying myself from everything I see and don’t see.” Breathe out, “I release any fears I have, known and unknown.” Breathe in, “I feel purified.” Breathe out, “I am safe.”
Keep breathing until you feel purified, safe and peaceful. Imagine that peaceful and purifying energy moving around and within you and imagine it moving around our homes, towns, cities, country and the whole world. This is the action you can take daily to free yourself and feel safe. It’s time to connect with our inner selves through our breath and use our imagination so we can purify ourselves and the world around us. Be still, breathe and notice the purification happening right now.