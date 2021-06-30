Biking is a lot of fun. Now that the weather is nicer, my family and I love to go on biking trips around town. Here are some great mindfulness tips when you go biking next time: Notice how it feels when your shoes touch the pedals and you sit on your seat. Notice the hands touching the steering handles and take a deep breath in. Start pedaling and notice all the sensations your body is experiencing. Isn’t it amazing how our bodies are created and everything is working to get you biking? After a while you can feel your heart racing, your leg muscles working and the air moving in and out of your body as you are riding your bike. Look around and notice the trees, homes and cars. Isn’t it amazing how much different things look in the neighborhood when you are biking versus driving in your car? I feel I discover so many new things when I bike, things I did not notice before when in a car. This is what mindfully riding your bike is all about, so enjoy your bike rides and take some deep breaths while riding, so you feel relaxed, happy and balanced.
