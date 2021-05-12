Here is a meditation to heal ourselves and feel inner peace when drinking water: Fill your glass with water and hold it in your hands. Be happy you have fresh water. Realize you are lucky to have water in your house, because a lot of people don’t. Feel the glass touch your hands and notice the translucence of the water. If you can close your eyes for a moment, do so and start following your breath. Feel your belly expand on the inhale, and exhale feel it moving down. Say out loud three times to the water: ”Water, I am thankful you’re in my glass. Water, I love you.”
Open your eyes and feel your water being blessed and slowly drink it. One sip at a time, keep following your breath and feel the magic water does for you every day. It keeps you alive, it hydrates you, it’s part of you — our bodies are made of 70 percent water — and it’s versatile. You can turn it into tea, lemonade or add bubbles if you want.
It’s the little things in life that make your life magical, so be in touch with that power. We all have it — we just need to use the power of mindfulness so we can be happy, healthy and balanced. Enjoy your water today!