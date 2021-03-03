I love seeing the icicles hanging down from all of the high places during the winter.
Every time I drive under the stone bridge going to Stonewall Farm to get my raw milk I see these beautiful big icicles hanging down on the outside of the little tunnel I go through. I notice the sun touches them at different angles, making the icicles look so sparkly and elegant hanging down from the cold, dark stone. It brings joy and excitement into my mind and body seeing such beautiful things that nature creates. It makes the world a more beautiful place.
I breathe in, “I see a sparkly icicle.” I breathe out, “It brings me joy.” I breathe in, “I appreciate the magic in life.” I breathe out, “I feel happy.”
Enjoy the magic that winter gives you. What else can you find during the winter to help you enjoy life?