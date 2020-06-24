Ever notice how we love to beat ourselves up, even though we’ve succeeded in so much? Well, here’s a story you might be able to relate to.
One of my clients wanted to know all about meditation and mindfulness. We worked together once a week and I showed her how to breath correctly, how to implement that and introduced her to an array of different meditations every week specifically designed for her. We put a schedule together and off she went. This lady completed 100 days of meditation. We were both so excited how much better she was feeling, how much more energy she had and she even reduced her antidepressants dosage in half. Every day she sat down and followed her breath for at least five minutes, sometimes longer. She was set on feeling better.
Then came one time when she had a crazy day: she had to travel, things came flying at her at warp speed, her office turned into “crazy town.” The next day she called me up, frantically beating herself up for having missed her mindfulness practice. “I am such a loser, how could I do this to myself, I knew I would fail. I can’t believe my stupid brain forgot my practice. This is the worst feeling.”
So I took a deep breath in and out and listened to her vent for 15 minutes. I kept on breathing and after she was done I said, “Do you notice what’s happening right now? You are beating yourself up for one day of missing a mindfulness practice. STOP. Did you do your best that day? She replied, “Yes I did. I worked my ass off.” So I said, “Realize that. You did the best you could with what came at you that day. Take a breath and remember what you’ve accomplished for a 100 days straight. It’s OK, this is life, things happen. Tomorrow is another day. You have a chance to start fresh again.”
Do the best you can each day — and be good to yourself.